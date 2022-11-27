Insight Inv LLC Increases Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Insight Inv LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,272 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Walmart comprises about 1.5% of Insight Inv LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Insight Inv LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Walmart by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 240,863 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,869,000 after buying an additional 41,256 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its position in Walmart by 310.6% during the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 6,570 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 4,970 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 626 Financial LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. 626 Financial LLC now owns 7,894 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Philadelphia Trust Co. bought a new position in Walmart in the 1st quarter worth $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $153.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $138.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $415.47 billion, a PE ratio of 47.24, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.27 and a 52-week high of $160.77.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $152.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.80 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Walmart declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 15th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to buy up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WMT has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $149.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.14.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,124,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.05, for a total transaction of $314,551,027.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 278,647,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,253,708,336.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,124,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.05, for a total value of $314,551,027.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 278,647,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,253,708,336.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,288,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.49, for a total transaction of $191,310,506.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 280,771,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,691,798,939.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,737,402 shares of company stock valued at $554,041,914 in the last 90 days. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

