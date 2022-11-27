Insight Inv LLC Invests $110,000 in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Insight Inv LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 633 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 16.7% in the second quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.3% during the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,584 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 259.9% during the second quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 9,693 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter worth about $3,588,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1,309.1% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 43,767 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,516,000 after acquiring an additional 40,661 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $220.05 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.63 and a 12-month high of $221.89. The company has a market capitalization of $147.94 billion, a PE ratio of 28.18, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $194.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 52.75%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HON shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet upgraded Honeywell International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $183.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $206.00 to $194.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.38.

In other news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total transaction of $1,555,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,882,864.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total transaction of $1,555,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,882,864.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total value of $1,160,801.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,572,650.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,440 shares of company stock valued at $11,274,575. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

