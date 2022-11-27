Insight Inv LLC Makes New $83,000 Investment in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Insight Inv LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,106 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 31.9% in the second quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Albion Financial Group UT increased its position in shares of Comcast by 550.0% during the first quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,027 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the period. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Redburn Partners cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Pivotal Research reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $60.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.52.

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $35.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $154.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.83 and its 200 day moving average is $36.88. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $53.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.91%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

