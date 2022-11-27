Insight Inv LLC Makes New Investment in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Insight Inv LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 200 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 7,965 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 129,008 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $29,322,000 after purchasing an additional 13,355 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 558.1% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 9,589 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 8,132 shares in the last quarter. Mirova raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 475.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mirova now owns 9,860 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,241,000 after purchasing an additional 8,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 73.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

Shares of NSC opened at $252.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $58.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $227.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $235.70. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $203.65 and a 52 week high of $299.20.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.47%.

A number of analysts recently commented on NSC shares. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $218.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $245.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $247.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.71.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

