Insight Inv LLC Purchases Shares of 1,165 Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Insight Inv LLC bought a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,165 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BUD. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 291.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,129 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 15,431 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 9.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 292,844 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $17,588,000 after acquiring an additional 24,077 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 5.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 136,907 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $8,222,000 after buying an additional 6,690 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 99,379 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $5,554,000 after buying an additional 4,035 shares during the period. Finally, 626 Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 39.2% in the first quarter. 626 Financial LLC now owns 6,442 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BUD opened at $56.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $112.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.23. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52 week low of $44.51 and a 52 week high of $67.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BUD shares. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €54.00 ($55.10) to €52.00 ($53.06) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €50.00 ($51.02) to €45.00 ($45.92) in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €58.00 ($59.18) to €56.00 ($57.14) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.58.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

