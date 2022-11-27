Insight Inv LLC Raises Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Insight Inv LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,381 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. QUALCOMM accounts for 1.9% of Insight Inv LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Insight Inv LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,128,186 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,394,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284,970 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,592,786 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $16,136,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,961 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 335.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,789,760 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $273,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,359,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on QCOM shares. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.27.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total transaction of $350,463.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total value of $350,463.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total value of $642,909.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,125,334.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,569 shares of company stock worth $1,257,019. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $123.45 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.24. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $101.93 and a 12-month high of $193.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 26.36%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

