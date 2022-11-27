Insight Inv LLC Takes $140,000 Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Insight Inv LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 615 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sachem Head Capital Management LP acquired a new position in FedEx during the second quarter worth approximately $111,972,000. Colonial Trust Advisors increased its position in FedEx by 40.9% during the second quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 7,751 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its position in FedEx by 8.4% during the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC increased its position in FedEx by 16.8% during the second quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 7,529 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concentric Wealth Management LLC increased its position in FedEx by 1.8% during the second quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,446 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $5,315,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

FedEx stock opened at $176.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $159.39 and its 200-day moving average is $199.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.42. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $141.92 and a 1 year high of $266.79. The company has a market cap of $45.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.31.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14 by ($1.70). FedEx had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 3.79%. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 14.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 33.97%.

In other news, Director R Brad Martin acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $143.41 per share, with a total value of $215,115.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 750 shares in the company, valued at $107,557.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on FDX. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of FedEx from $295.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $320.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $230.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FedEx presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $207.16.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

