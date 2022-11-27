Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP) Position Lifted by RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 112,630 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares during the quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $151,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $232,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $22.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.08 and its 200-day moving average is $22.41. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.56 and a 1 year high of $24.60.

