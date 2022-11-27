Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Almanack Investment Partners LLC.

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. reduced its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 95.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 32,202 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 419.0% in the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 356.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. 41.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $286.92 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $276.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $292.03. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $254.26 and a 12 month high of $404.58.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.519 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

