iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,626,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 79,000 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.36% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $164,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Collective Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 14,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,801,000. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 42,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 69,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares during the period. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $66.62 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $54.61 and a twelve month high of $80.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.78.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

