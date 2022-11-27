iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Position Lowered by Premier Asset Management LLC

Premier Asset Management LLC reduced its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 63.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 47,340 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for about 4.2% of Premier Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Premier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $5,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,044,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $214,428,000 after acquiring an additional 158,565 shares during the last quarter. Defender Capital LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 410.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 8,365 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 88,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,267,000 after purchasing an additional 6,811 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $185.58 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $176.19 and its 200 day moving average is $179.59. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $162.50 and a fifty-two week high of $227.13.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

