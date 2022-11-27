iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Shares Sold by Almanack Investment Partners LLC.

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 20,246 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 477.3% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,233,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $190,749,000 after acquiring an additional 8,460,754 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. increased its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 119,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 4,274 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC now owns 22,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Finally, Sagil Capital LLP acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,474,000.

iShares Silver Trust Price Performance

Shares of SLV opened at $19.72 on Friday. iShares Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $16.19 and a 12 month high of $24.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.52.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

