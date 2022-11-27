iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Shares Sold by Milestone Wealth LLC

Milestone Wealth LLC trimmed its position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,287 shares during the quarter. iShares Silver Trust comprises 0.5% of Milestone Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Milestone Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SLV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,093,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,013,000 after acquiring an additional 17,980 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,197,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,608,000 after acquiring an additional 22,693 shares during the period. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Haverford Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000.

iShares Silver Trust Price Performance

iShares Silver Trust stock opened at $19.72 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.52. iShares Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $16.19 and a 1 year high of $24.90.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

