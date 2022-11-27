iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG) Shares Sold by Robinson Value Management Ltd.

Robinson Value Management Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,618 shares during the period. Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust were worth $602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 9,137 shares during the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $299,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 351,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,111,000 after purchasing an additional 47,800 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 141,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,279,000 after purchasing an additional 47,298 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 614,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,206,000 after purchasing an additional 248,438 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.93% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust alerts:

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:GSG opened at $21.02 on Friday. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust has a fifty-two week low of $15.65 and a fifty-two week high of $26.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.70.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust Company Profile

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.