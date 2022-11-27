Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Price Target Cut to $75.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACKGet Rating) had its price target cut by Citigroup from $88.00 to $75.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on JACK. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen lifted their target price on Jack in the Box from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Jack in the Box in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Jack in the Box in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a peer perform rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $84.00 to $73.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jack in the Box has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $86.04.

Shares of JACK opened at $72.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.66. Jack in the Box has a 1-year low of $54.80 and a 1-year high of $96.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.77 and a 200 day moving average of $75.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.18%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jack in the Box during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Repertoire Partners LP acquired a new position in Jack in the Box during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the third quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 112.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,358 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of November 22, 2022, it operated and franchised approximately 2,2180 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

