Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Price Target Cut to $88.00

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial from $100.00 to $88.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on JACK. Barclays reduced their target price on Jack in the Box from $88.00 to $73.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $84.00 to $73.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $88.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $86.04.

Shares of NASDAQ:JACK opened at $72.50 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.01. Jack in the Box has a 1 year low of $54.80 and a 1 year high of $96.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is presently 32.18%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 642.6% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,716 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 9,273 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Jack in the Box during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Jack in the Box by 102.6% during the 1st quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 667,623 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $62,363,000 after acquiring an additional 338,068 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in Jack in the Box by 104.3% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 7,389 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 3,773 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 404.7% during the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 12,788 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 10,254 shares during the last quarter. 99.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of November 22, 2022, it operated and franchised approximately 2,2180 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

