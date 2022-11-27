Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI) Receives $14.25 Consensus PT from Analysts

Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.25.

JBI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Janus International Group from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Janus International Group to $16.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on Janus International Group to $11.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, CJS Securities initiated coverage on Janus International Group in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Janus International Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JBI. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Janus International Group during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Janus International Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus International Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Janus International Group by 211.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 6,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus International Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000. Institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

Janus International Group Price Performance

About Janus International Group

Shares of NYSE JBI opened at $10.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.89. Janus International Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.95 and a fifty-two week high of $13.14.

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers, supplies, and provides turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. It offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage units, and facility and door automation technologies.

Further Reading

