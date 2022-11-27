Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $202.50.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $206.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.
In other news, SVP Finbar Larkin sold 197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total value of $29,418.01. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,898,345.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Finbar Larkin sold 197 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total value of $29,418.01. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,898,345.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Samantha Pearce sold 1,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $164,765.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,309 shares in the company, valued at $1,752,895. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,185 shares of company stock worth $8,523,904 over the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $153.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of -510.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $117.64 and a 12-month high of $169.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $139.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.29.
Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.
