Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $202.50.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $206.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Finbar Larkin sold 197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total value of $29,418.01. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,898,345.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Finbar Larkin sold 197 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total value of $29,418.01. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,898,345.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Samantha Pearce sold 1,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $164,765.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,309 shares in the company, valued at $1,752,895. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,185 shares of company stock worth $8,523,904 over the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3,731.5% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 311,383 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,503,000 after purchasing an additional 303,256 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,203,559 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $187,767,000 after buying an additional 264,146 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $37,539,000. Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 126.7% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 396,861 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,914,000 after acquiring an additional 221,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atika Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $30,978,000. 92.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $153.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of -510.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $117.64 and a 12-month high of $169.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $139.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.29.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.