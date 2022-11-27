Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “€700.00” Price Target for ASML (EPA:ASML)

Jefferies Financial Group set a €700.00 ($714.29) price objective on ASML (EPA:ASML – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on ASML. Berenberg Bank set a €615.00 ($627.55) price target on ASML in a research report on Friday, October 14th. UBS Group set a €660.00 ($673.47) target price on ASML in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a €745.00 ($760.20) price target on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €690.00 ($704.08) price objective on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of ASML from €550.00 ($561.22) to €650.00 ($663.27) in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

ASML Price Performance

