JG Boswell (OTCMKTS:BWEL) Announces $5.00 Dividend

JG Boswell (OTCMKTS:BWEL – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, November 26th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 5.00 per share on Saturday, December 10th. This represents a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th.
JG Boswell Price Performance
JG Boswell stock opened at $896.00 on Friday. JG Boswell has a fifty-two week low of $852.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,111.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $903.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $925.61.
JG Boswell Company Profile
