JG Boswell (OTCMKTS:BWEL) Announces $5.00 Dividend

JG Boswell (OTCMKTS:BWEL – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, November 26th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 5.00 per share on Saturday, December 10th. This represents a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th.

JG Boswell Price Performance

JG Boswell stock opened at $896.00 on Friday. JG Boswell has a fifty-two week low of $852.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,111.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $903.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $925.61.

Get JG Boswell alerts:

JG Boswell Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

JG Boswell Company produces, processes, and markets pima cotton. It is also involved in processing tomatoes for paste and seed crops, as well as livestock operations in Central California. The company was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Pasadena, California.

Receive News & Ratings for JG Boswell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JG Boswell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.