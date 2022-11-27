John Wood Buys 60,580 Shares of Harland & Wolff Group Holdings Plc (LON:HARL) Stock

Harland & Wolff Group Holdings Plc (LON:HARL – Get Rating) insider John Wood acquired 60,580 shares of Harland & Wolff Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 25 ($0.30) per share, with a total value of £15,145 ($17,908.24).

John Wood also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 22nd, John Wood bought 45,924 shares of Harland & Wolff Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 22 ($0.26) per share, with a total value of £10,103.28 ($11,946.65).

Harland & Wolff Group Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of Harland & Wolff Group stock opened at GBX 25.10 ($0.30) on Friday. Harland & Wolff Group Holdings Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 5.55 ($0.07) and a 1 year high of GBX 29 ($0.34). The firm has a market cap of £43.21 million and a PE ratio of -1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,044.10, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 9.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 11.58.

About Harland & Wolff Group

Harland & Wolff Group Holdings plc, a multisite fabrication company, provides offshore and maritime engineering services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers technical services, such as consultancy, basic design, detailed engineering, and through-life support services; fabrication and construction; and repair and maintenance services.

