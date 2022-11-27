Joystick (JOY) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $112.03 Million

Joystick (JOY) traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 27th. Joystick has a total market capitalization of $112.03 million and $39,807.37 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Joystick has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Joystick token can currently be bought for approximately $0.56 or 0.00003382 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,560.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00010400 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00006621 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00037227 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00041190 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005991 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00022222 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.72 or 0.00239818 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Joystick Profile

Joystick is a token. Its genesis date was October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 200,000,000 tokens. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Joystick is joystickgaming.io/content. The official website for Joystick is joystickgaming.io.

Buying and Selling Joystick

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.53567619 USD and is down -2.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $36,221.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joystick directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Joystick should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Joystick using one of the exchanges listed above.

