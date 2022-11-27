JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Diageo (LON:DGE) a GBX 4,350 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,350 ($51.44) price target on Diageo (LON:DGE – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on DGE. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a GBX 4,550 ($53.80) price target on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 4,160 ($49.19) target price on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a sell rating and issued a GBX 3,350 ($39.61) target price on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,800 ($56.76) target price on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,500 ($53.21) target price on shares of Diageo in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 4,169.33 ($49.30).

Get Diageo alerts:

Diageo Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of LON:DGE opened at GBX 3,762.50 ($44.49) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £85.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,687.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,687.71 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3,700.53. Diageo has a 52-week low of GBX 3,282.50 ($38.81) and a 52-week high of GBX 4,110 ($48.60). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.36, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Insider Transactions at Diageo

Diageo Company Profile

In related news, insider Javier Ferrán purchased 228 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 3,622 ($42.83) per share, with a total value of £8,258.16 ($9,764.88). Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 673 shares of company stock valued at $2,479,347.

(Get Rating)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.