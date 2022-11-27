JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Premier Asset Management LLC

Premier Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 48.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,357 shares during the quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JPM. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 222,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,321,000 after acquiring an additional 99,636 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 474,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,671,000 after purchasing an additional 77,353 shares during the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth $2,455,000. Triumph Capital Management boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 7,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Bank OH boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 14,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $136.74 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $101.28 and a one year high of $169.81. The company has a market cap of $401.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.81.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 26.85%. The business had revenue of $32.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.78%.

In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total value of $3,880,031.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,797,447.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 5,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $642,477.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,006,335.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total value of $3,880,031.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 533,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,797,447.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,964 shares of company stock valued at $4,936,426 over the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on JPM. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $127.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group set a $124.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $117.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.90.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

