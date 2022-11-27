Kava (KAVA) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $289.29 Million

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. One Kava token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.87 or 0.00005249 BTC on exchanges. Kava has a market capitalization of $289.29 million and approximately $19.59 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Kava has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.99 or 0.00078394 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.20 or 0.00061587 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001475 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000391 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00009848 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00024146 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000300 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001480 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000292 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000129 BTC.

About Kava

KAVA uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 332,748,495 tokens and its circulating supply is 332,743,809 tokens. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Kava

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava Chain is a decentralized, permissionless, censorship-resistant blockchain built with the Cosmos SDK. This means it operates much like other Cosmos ecosystem blockchains, and is designed to be interoperable between chains. Learn more about Cosmos. Learn more about Kava.‍Kava Protocol is the set of rules and behaviors built into the Kava Chain that enables advanced Decentralized Finance (DeFi) functionality like permissionless borrowing and lending.‍The KAVA token is an asset on the Kava Chain. Kava Chain is secured by its token KAVA and it is used across the full chain as a transport and a store of value. It is given as a reward for minting USDX on the Kava app.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

