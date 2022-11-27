Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Acquires 28,339 Shares of Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,347,244 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,339 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned approximately 3.84% of Silk Road Medical worth $49,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SILK. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical in the first quarter valued at $412,000.

In other news, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $500,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,317,335.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Lucas W. Buchanan sold 24,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,240,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 176,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,826,350. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $500,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,317,335.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 73,506 shares of company stock worth $3,422,494. Insiders own 7.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Silk Road Medical to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Silk Road Medical in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company.

Shares of SILK stock opened at $52.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.29, a current ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a 52 week low of $27.21 and a 52 week high of $54.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.28.

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products include ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

