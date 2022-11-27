Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Buys 169,687 Shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,891,470 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169,687 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned approximately 5.08% of Goosehead Insurance worth $86,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 62,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,897,000 after purchasing an additional 7,279 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 9.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,677,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 18.4% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 6,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 10,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ GSHD opened at $39.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 3,975.98 and a beta of 1.20. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a twelve month low of $29.23 and a twelve month high of $146.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.67.

Goosehead Insurance ( NASDAQ:GSHD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 0.56% and a net margin of 0.18%. The company had revenue of $57.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.02 million. On average, research analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GSHD shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $55.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Goosehead Insurance currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

In related news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 35,801 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.08, for a total value of $1,470,705.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 132,349 shares in the company, valued at $5,436,896.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Goosehead Insurance news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 35,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.08, for a total value of $1,470,705.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 132,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,436,896.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark E. Jr. Jones sold 69,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total transaction of $2,821,740.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 8,993 shares of company stock worth $358,237 and have sold 150,547 shares worth $6,121,275. Insiders own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, insurance, automotive, dwelling property insurance, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

