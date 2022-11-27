Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Has $104.64 Million Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,489,922 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 36,577 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned 0.43% of Ross Stores worth $104,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. Ossiam increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 28,087.3% during the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 68,777 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,830,000 after purchasing an additional 68,533 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its position in Ross Stores by 33.3% during the second quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 100,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,023,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its stake in Ross Stores by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 31,979 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,246,000 after acquiring an additional 3,609 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 91,515 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,427,000 after acquiring an additional 6,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,702,262 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $962,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619,174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Price Performance

Shares of ROST opened at $115.94 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.34 and a 200-day moving average of $86.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $40.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.97. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.24 and a 1 year high of $117.29.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The apparel retailer reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 34.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 5th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 30.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Ross Stores from $95.00 to $113.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Friday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Ross Stores to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.30.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

