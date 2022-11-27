Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Has $65.09 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,670 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,920 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $65,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Apeiron RIA LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 598.6% during the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 10,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 9,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 417.9% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter.
iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance
Shares of IVV stock opened at $404.09 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $380.38 and its 200-day moving average is $393.12. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $349.53 and a 52 week high of $482.07.
About iShares S&P 500 ETF
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
