Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Has $65.09 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,670 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,920 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $65,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Apeiron RIA LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 598.6% during the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 10,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 9,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 417.9% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV stock opened at $404.09 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $380.38 and its 200-day moving average is $393.12. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $349.53 and a 52 week high of $482.07.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.