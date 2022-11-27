Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Has $72.92 Million Stake in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,097,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 142,591 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned about 4.33% of Lakeland Financial worth $72,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LKFN. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Lakeland Financial by 3.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,807,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,953,000 after buying an additional 128,992 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,768,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,111,000 after purchasing an additional 181,199 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,482,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,231,000 after purchasing an additional 10,171 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,308,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,484,000 after purchasing an additional 280,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 909,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,436,000 after purchasing an additional 66,240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Lakeland Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lakeland Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens increased their price target on Lakeland Financial to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Lakeland Financial Stock Up 0.7 %

Lakeland Financial Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ:LKFN opened at $78.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.78. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $64.05 and a 12-month high of $85.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 25th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 24th. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Lisa M. O’neill sold 1,100 shares of Lakeland Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.79, for a total value of $84,469.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,867,532.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Lisa M. O’neill sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.79, for a total value of $84,469.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,867,532.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael L. Kubacki sold 47,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.79, for a total value of $3,934,180.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 76,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,312,737.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,932 shares of company stock valued at $4,373,483 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

About Lakeland Financial

(Get Rating)

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.