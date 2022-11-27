Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Has $91.14 Million Stock Position in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,532,412 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 259,088 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Dril-Quip worth $91,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DRQ. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dril-Quip in the first quarter valued at $37,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 172.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,034 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dril-Quip during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Group One Trading L.P. increased its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 124.7% during the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,428 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 7,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Dril-Quip by 100.1% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Dril-Quip alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dril-Quip in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Dril-Quip Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of DRQ opened at $23.58 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.72. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.17 and a 52-week high of $41.23.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $88.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.93 million. Dril-Quip had a negative return on equity of 3.20% and a negative net margin of 18.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dril-Quip

In other news, CEO Jeffrey J. Bird sold 13,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total transaction of $330,842.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,644 shares in the company, valued at $3,336,846.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jeffrey J. Bird sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.77, for a total transaction of $51,925.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,004,263.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey J. Bird sold 13,548 shares of Dril-Quip stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total value of $330,842.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 136,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,336,846.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,451 shares of company stock worth $678,412. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Dril-Quip

(Get Rating)

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services engineered drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, diverters, and safety valves, as well as downhole tools.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dril-Quip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dril-Quip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.