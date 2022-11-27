Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Increases Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,882 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 3,055 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $45,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DHR. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Danaher during the second quarter worth $466,000. Ossiam grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1,283.3% during the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 76,093 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $19,291,000 after purchasing an additional 70,592 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 5.1% during the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 9,656 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 21.9% during the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 7,246 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.4% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 387,509 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $98,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Danaher alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Danaher from $318.00 to $302.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Danaher to $315.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Danaher from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Danaher from $325.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $312.50.

Danaher Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $267.04 on Friday. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $233.71 and a 12-month high of $331.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $194.39 billion, a PE ratio of 29.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $260.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $264.99.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.32. Danaher had a net margin of 21.65% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.05%.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In other news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 18,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.72, for a total transaction of $5,201,823.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,141,052.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Danaher news, EVP Jennifer Honeycutt sold 8,211 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $2,175,915.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,897,930. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 18,935 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.72, for a total transaction of $5,201,823.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,141,052.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,530 shares of company stock valued at $8,015,916 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.