Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Raises Stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 194,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of CME Group worth $39,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 5.7% in the second quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 2.6% in the second quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 2,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 1.4% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, KC Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. 85.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CME Group Stock Performance

Shares of CME opened at $175.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $175.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.58 and a 52-week high of $256.94.

CME Group Announces Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 54.01% and a return on equity of 10.06%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.42%.

Insider Activity at CME Group

In other CME Group news, Director William R. Shepard purchased 48,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $170.00 per share, with a total value of $8,269,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 247,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,133,310. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director William R. Shepard acquired 48,645 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $170.00 per share, with a total value of $8,269,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 247,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,133,310. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $68,677.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,036,071.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,610 shares of company stock worth $1,123,970 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of CME Group from $213.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James cut shares of CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of CME Group from $216.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CME Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.86.

About CME Group

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

