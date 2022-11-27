Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Sells 4,077 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 234,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,077 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Marriott International worth $31,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MAR. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the second quarter worth $27,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the second quarter worth $27,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the second quarter worth $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in Marriott International by 1,261.5% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $162.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.57. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.01 and a 1-year high of $195.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $151.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.85.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

Marriott International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 10th that allows the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,150,524. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total value of $1,153,728.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,163,502.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $101,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,150,524. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,812 shares of company stock valued at $3,475,694. 12.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Marriott International from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Marriott International from $164.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $164.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $150.00 to $161.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marriott International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.43.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Featured Articles

