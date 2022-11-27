Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Sells 481,894 Shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,893,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 481,894 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Grocery Outlet were worth $123,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 1.6% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 32,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 2.4% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 23,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 0.8% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 115,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,925,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Grocery Outlet by 7.5% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GO shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $45.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Cowen increased their price target on Grocery Outlet from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Grocery Outlet to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Grocery Outlet from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

In other news, CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total transaction of $988,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,395,148. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total value of $988,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,395,148. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Steven K. Wilson sold 5,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.47, for a total transaction of $185,925.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 155,993 shares in the company, valued at $5,221,085.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 180,078 shares of company stock valued at $6,600,224. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Grocery Outlet stock opened at $30.45 on Friday. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $23.69 and a 12 month high of $46.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 54.38, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of -0.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.82.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.03). Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 1.63%. The business had revenue of $918.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.51 million. On average, research analysts predict that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

