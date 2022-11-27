Kevin Olson Sells 76,644 Shares of Headwater Exploration Inc. (TSE:HWX) Stock

Headwater Exploration Inc. (TSE:HWX – Get Rating) Director Kevin Olson sold 76,644 shares of Headwater Exploration stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.21, for a total value of C$475,729.31.

Headwater Exploration Price Performance

Shares of HWX traded up C$0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$6.35. 587,659 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,188,527. The stock has a market cap of C$1.46 billion and a PE ratio of 9.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.30. Headwater Exploration Inc. has a 12 month low of C$4.32 and a 12 month high of C$8.18.

Get Headwater Exploration alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HWX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Headwater Exploration from C$10.50 to C$9.50 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Headwater Exploration from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$9.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Headwater Exploration from C$10.50 to C$9.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$9.54.

Headwater Exploration Company Profile

Headwater Exploration Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and onshore in New Brunswick. It holds interests in the McCully Field located to the northeast of Sussex, New Brunswick; the Clearwater play located in the Marten Hills, Alberta; and the Frederick Brook shale gas prospect located in New Brunswick.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Headwater Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Headwater Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.