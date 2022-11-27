Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Given New C$9.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on KGC. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.25 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James lowered Kinross Gold from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$9.25 to C$8.25 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Kinross Gold in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $6.89.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Kinross Gold Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Kinross Gold stock opened at $4.12 on Wednesday. Kinross Gold has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $6.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.76 and its 200-day moving average is $3.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.56 and a beta of 0.82.

Kinross Gold Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Kinross Gold

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -30.77%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KGC. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Kinross Gold by 71.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 146,672,975 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $525,083,000 after buying an additional 61,068,468 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP boosted its stake in Kinross Gold by 29.6% in the first quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 76,878,243 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $451,663,000 after buying an additional 17,569,586 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Kinross Gold by 24.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 75,405,857 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $283,526,000 after buying an additional 14,955,650 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kinross Gold by 4.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,115,866 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $165,876,000 after buying an additional 1,717,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Kinross Gold by 16.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 28,536,258 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $102,160,000 after buying an additional 3,931,500 shares in the last quarter. 55.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kinross Gold

(Get Rating)

Kinross Gold Corp. engages in the production, acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. Its mining operations are in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. The firm operates through the following business segments: Fort Knox, Round Mountain, Bald Mountain, Kupol, Paracatu, Tasiast, Chirano, and Corporate & Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.