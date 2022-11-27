Komodo Achieves Market Capitalization of $27.22 Million (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 27th. Komodo has a market capitalization of $27.22 million and $1.46 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Komodo has traded 6.4% higher against the dollar. One Komodo coin can currently be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00001220 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.82 or 0.00252865 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.85 or 0.00089815 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.76 or 0.00059003 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00002005 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00003296 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Komodo Coin Profile

Komodo (CRYPTO:KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 131,586,722 coins and its circulating supply is 134,900,610 coins. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Komodo

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

