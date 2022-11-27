Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Shares Sold by Cadence Bank

Cadence Bank cut its stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) by 49.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,980 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 52,274 shares during the quarter. Cadence Bank’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $3,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. boosted its position in Lamb Weston by 54.1% during the first quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 2,277,323 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $134,823,000 after purchasing an additional 799,732 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,542,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Lamb Weston by 46,354.9% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 324,255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $22,416,000 after acquiring an additional 323,557 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lamb Weston during the 1st quarter valued at about $19,058,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd acquired a new position in Lamb Weston during the first quarter worth about $15,965,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lamb Weston

In other news, SVP Sharon L. Miller sold 4,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $397,630.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,072,630. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lamb Weston Trading Down 0.3 %

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Lamb Weston from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Lamb Weston from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lamb Weston currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.20.

NYSE:LW traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $86.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 493,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,372,051. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.71 and a twelve month high of $88.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.54.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 93.98%. Lamb Weston’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is currently 35.38%.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Further Reading

