Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTRGet Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $148.67.

A number of analysts recently commented on LSTR shares. Cowen decreased their target price on Landstar System to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Landstar System from $143.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Landstar System in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Landstar System from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st.

In other Landstar System news, CEO James B. Gattoni sold 20,000 shares of Landstar System stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.86, for a total transaction of $3,117,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 74,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,657,081.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in Landstar System by 11.4% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 7,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Landstar System by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 26,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,822,000 after purchasing an additional 4,013 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Landstar System by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,558,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. Finally, Morris Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Landstar System by 1.8% in the second quarter. Morris Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,957 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. 98.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LSTR stock opened at $172.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.90. Landstar System has a 1-year low of $137.15 and a 1-year high of $182.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $153.61 and its 200-day moving average is $150.64.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTRGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.76. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 52.31%. Landstar System’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Landstar System will post 11.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.88%.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

