Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.
Liberty TripAdvisor Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:LTRPA opened at $0.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Liberty TripAdvisor has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $2.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.05. The company has a market cap of $64.03 million, a PE ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.96.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Dustin Henderson acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.27 per share, with a total value of $31,750.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 49,169 shares in the company, valued at $62,444.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have bought 75,400 shares of company stock worth $87,767 over the last 90 days. 8.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty TripAdvisor
About Liberty TripAdvisor
Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates travel guidance platform that connects travelers with travel partners. The company operates through two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. Its travel platform provides content, price comparison tools, and online reservation and related services for destinations, accommodations, travel activities and experiences, and restaurants.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Liberty TripAdvisor (LTRPA)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/21 – 11/25
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
Receive News & Ratings for Liberty TripAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty TripAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.