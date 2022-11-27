Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Liberty TripAdvisor Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LTRPA opened at $0.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Liberty TripAdvisor has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $2.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.05. The company has a market cap of $64.03 million, a PE ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.96.

Get Liberty TripAdvisor alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Dustin Henderson acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.27 per share, with a total value of $31,750.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 49,169 shares in the company, valued at $62,444.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have bought 75,400 shares of company stock worth $87,767 over the last 90 days. 8.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty TripAdvisor

About Liberty TripAdvisor

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in Liberty TripAdvisor by 8.7% in the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 161,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor during the 1st quarter worth $406,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 31,828 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Liberty TripAdvisor in the 1st quarter worth about $195,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,766,638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,722,000 after acquiring an additional 191,637 shares during the last quarter. 49.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates travel guidance platform that connects travelers with travel partners. The company operates through two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. Its travel platform provides content, price comparison tools, and online reservation and related services for destinations, accommodations, travel activities and experiences, and restaurants.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty TripAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty TripAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.