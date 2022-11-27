Lido wstETH Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $948.41 Million (WSTETH)

Lido wstETH (WSTETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 27th. One Lido wstETH token can currently be bought for approximately $1,310.54 or 0.07917969 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Lido wstETH has traded up 2.7% against the dollar. Lido wstETH has a market cap of $948.41 million and $3.41 million worth of Lido wstETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002293 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000278 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000345 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,296.74 or 0.07831855 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $81.51 or 0.00492304 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000310 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,957.95 or 0.29944234 BTC.
Lido wstETH Token Profile
Lido wstETH’s launch date was December 16th, 2020. Lido wstETH’s total supply is 646,650 tokens. Lido wstETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance. Lido wstETH’s official website is www.lido.fi.
Lido wstETH Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido wstETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lido wstETH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lido wstETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
