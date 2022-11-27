Linear Market Capitalization Reaches $61.76 Million (LINA)

Linear (LINA) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 27th. Linear has a total market cap of $61.76 million and approximately $671,007.06 worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Linear has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Linear coin can currently be bought for $0.0062 or 0.00000037 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Linear

Linear launched on September 16th, 2020. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Linear is linear.finance.

Linear Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear Finance is a cross-chain compatible, decentralized delta-one asset protocol to cost-effectively and instantly create, manage, and trade synthetic assets with unlimited liquidity.”

