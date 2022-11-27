Liquity Trading Down 9.9% Over Last Week (LQTY)

Liquity (LQTY) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 26th. During the last week, Liquity has traded down 9.9% against the US dollar. Liquity has a total market cap of $55.15 million and $517,121.53 worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Liquity token can currently be purchased for about $0.62 or 0.00003757 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Liquity Token Profile

Liquity launched on October 15th, 2020. Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,742,696 tokens. Liquity’s official Twitter account is @liquityprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Liquity’s official message board is medium.com/liquity. The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Liquity’s official website is www.liquity.org.

Buying and Selling Liquity

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw 0% interest loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD – a USD pegged stablecoin, and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of only 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort. Learn more about these mechanisms under Liquidations.Liquity as a protocol is non-custodial, immutable and governance-free.”

