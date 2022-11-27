LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 225 ($2.66) price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LMP. Berenberg Bank cut shares of LondonMetric Property to a sell rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 280 ($3.31) to GBX 200 ($2.36) in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on LondonMetric Property from GBX 235 ($2.78) to GBX 205 ($2.42) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 254.67 ($3.01).

LON:LMP opened at GBX 183.10 ($2.17) on Thursday. LondonMetric Property has a 52-week low of GBX 157.76 ($1.87) and a 52-week high of GBX 287.20 ($3.40). The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 181.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 217.26. The company has a market capitalization of £1.80 billion and a PE ratio of 234.74.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.30 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. LondonMetric Property’s payout ratio is 11.47%.

In other LondonMetric Property news, insider Rosalyn Wilton purchased 5,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 183 ($2.16) per share, for a total transaction of £9,940.56 ($11,754.24). In other LondonMetric Property news, insider Rosalyn Wilton purchased 5,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 183 ($2.16) per share, with a total value of £9,940.56 ($11,754.24). Also, insider Patrick Vaughan sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 191 ($2.26), for a total transaction of £573,000 ($677,545.23).

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

