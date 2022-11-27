Long Pond Capital LP Acquires New Shares in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 457,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $7,214,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 148.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments during the 2nd quarter worth $159,000. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments during the 2nd quarter worth $179,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments during the 2nd quarter worth $199,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Retail Opportunity Investments stock opened at $14.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.37. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a 1-year low of $13.35 and a 1-year high of $20.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio is 150.00%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

