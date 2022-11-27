Long Pond Capital LP Buys New Position in Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI)

Long Pond Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 2,939,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,858,000. Radius Global Infrastructure makes up 2.2% of Long Pond Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position.
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 23.5% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the period. 94.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Radius Global Infrastructure Trading Up 1.8 %
RADI stock opened at $10.96 on Friday. Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. has a one year low of $7.97 and a one year high of $18.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 4.91.
About Radius Global Infrastructure
Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of telecom real property interests and contractual rights. The company leases wireless towers or antennae, and other communications infrastructure. As of December 31, 2021, it had interests in 8,506 leases situated on 8,186 communications sites located in the United States and 19 other countries.
