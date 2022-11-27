Long Pond Capital LP Makes New $97.42 Million Investment in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,071,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $97,424,000. LXP Industrial Trust comprises 4.8% of Long Pond Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Long Pond Capital LP owned 3.24% of LXP Industrial Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,080,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $723,469,000 after buying an additional 1,259,719 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 12.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,231,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $272,573,000 after buying an additional 1,921,716 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 5.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,056,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,686,000 after buying an additional 196,863 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,602,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,560,000 after buying an additional 36,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 0.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,488,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,409,000 after buying an additional 8,147 shares in the last quarter. 98.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

LXP Industrial Trust Stock Performance

LXP Industrial Trust Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:LXP opened at $10.28 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. LXP Industrial Trust has a 1 year low of $8.81 and a 1 year high of $16.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. This is a boost from LXP Industrial Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.74%.

About LXP Industrial Trust

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

