Long Pond Capital LP Sells 120,310 Shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

Long Pond Capital LP lowered its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating) by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 238,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,310 shares during the period. Madison Square Garden Sports comprises about 1.8% of Long Pond Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Long Pond Capital LP owned approximately 0.99% of Madison Square Garden Sports worth $36,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ariel Investments LLC increased its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,122,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,403,000 after purchasing an additional 54,891 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 641,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,148,000 after acquiring an additional 4,297 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 283,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,808,000 after acquiring an additional 8,816 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 232,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,748,000 after acquiring an additional 11,316 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 216,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,587,000 after acquiring an additional 29,006 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Madison Square Garden Sports alerts:

Madison Square Garden Sports Stock Performance

MSGS stock opened at $160.51 on Friday. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $136.61 and a fifty-two week high of $182.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $149.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.07 and a beta of 0.94.

Madison Square Garden Sports Announces Dividend

Madison Square Garden Sports ( NYSE:MSGS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $24.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.68 million. Madison Square Garden Sports had a negative return on equity of 28.22% and a net margin of 6.01%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th were paid a $7.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.48%.

Madison Square Garden Sports Profile

(Get Rating)

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include two development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.