Long Pond Capital LP Takes $73.52 Million Position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Long Pond Capital LP bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 378,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $73,521,000. AvalonBay Communities makes up 3.6% of Long Pond Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Long Pond Capital LP owned 0.27% of AvalonBay Communities as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 414.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on AVB shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $196.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler cut shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $189.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $292.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. TheStreet cut shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $248.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.47.

AvalonBay Communities Price Performance

AvalonBay Communities Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE AVB opened at $170.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $175.10 and a 200 day moving average of $192.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $158.35 and a one year high of $259.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $1.59 dividend. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is presently 72.36%.

About AvalonBay Communities

(Get Rating)

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.